KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Mayor Waseem Akhtar demanded once again to declare Karachi ‘a separate province’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to journalists, Waseem Akhtar expressed his views that the Constitution allows creation of new province, however, public opinion should be taken by organising a referendum.

The mayor censured the Sindh government, saying that the worse administrative situation of Malir and Korangi should be considered as a proof against the provincial authorities after converting it into districts.

Read: Sindh govt approves to create new district in Karachi

He alleged that the Sindh government has taken hold of the revenue-generating departments by including institutions into newly-created Keamari district. He added that districts are being created on political basis in Karachi. The mayor said that stakeholders of the metropolis were not consulted before declaring Keamari as a district.

Akhtar said that the Sindh government wants to earn money after distributing Karachi. He reminded that MQM-P had raised reservations over census which allegedly vanished half of the Karachi population.

While answering a question, Akhtar said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would have performed well if it was provided appropriate resources.

