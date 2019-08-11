Mayor seeks Army’s help as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Sunday sought Pakistan Army’s help as torrential downpour wreaked havoc in the metropolis city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, as many as 12 people have been killed due to electrocution and several injured during the last 24 hours in Karachi. The second spell of monsoon paralyzed life in Karachi.

Talking to journalists, Waseem Akhter said,” I do not have powers but those who have powers must do something to tackle the situation in Karachi.”

The mayor said he had requested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali shah to declare Karachi as disaster city. He said that Karachi needed Rs1000bn to resolve the issues.

Earlier in the day, the sufferings of the Karachiites were unheard by the higher authorities which proved a failure for handling the rain emergency situation resulting into drowning of the whole metropolis besides loss of precious lives of 12 citizens during the last two days.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning had created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

