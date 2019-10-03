Mazari stresses need for sensitising children to ‘good and bad touches’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday stressed the need for peddling awareness among children about “good and bad touches” in order to protect them from falling prey to sexual abuse.

Speaking at Event on Child Abuse awareness at House of Light School, Pind Begwal Islamabad, she said children must know that touches that keep them safe are good but those that hurt their bodies in any manner are bad ones.

Mazari emphasised that teachers should play their role in teaching children to speak up when someone touches them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable. Parents need to learn parenting to understand children’s feelings and emotions, she added.

MNA Khuram Shahzad Nawaz appreciated the endeavors of the Ministry of Human Rights for awareness and sensitisation on child abuse.

He further applauded the House of Light School, Pind Begwal Islamabad for their support in organising this event.

He pointed out that child abuse is a universal phenomenon and most of the cases go unreported.

The present government is fully alive to the issue of child abuse and will address it through available possible means, he added.

