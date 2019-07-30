Mazari urges EU to take notice of human rights violations in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari urged the European Union (EU) to play its due role to stop the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Shireen Mazari, during a meeting with a delegation of European parliamentarians, urged the legislators to raise the issue of massive human rights violations against women in occupied Kashmir. She said that international community should come forward to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir dispute.

Talking to them, Shireen Mazari also showed her concerns about the issues and problems which Muslim community and Pakistani Diaspora have been facing in some states of Europe particularly in practicing their religion.

She urged the parliamentarians that they should come forward and raise voice against worst violations of basic rights in Kashmir.

The delegation appreciated the endeavors of the government especially the ministry of human rights for the protection and promotion of human rights and assured its full support in this regard.

Read More: FO demands notice and action over atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Earlier on July 11, the foreign office spokesperson Dr. Faisal had lashed out against growing aggression against occupied Kashmir by India which had resulted in a death of a youth.

The FO spokesman had slammed India for continued atrocities in the valley and demanded action from the United Nations upon the issue.

The spokesperson had hailed the recent report released by the global body over the sufferings being inflicted on Kashmiri’s.

Comments

comments