Mazari urges European countries to help stop rights abuses in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Friday has urged the European countries to play their due role in pressurizing India to stop grim violations of basic human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with ‘International Day of Girl Child’ in Islamabad, Mazari said, “Little children have lost their vision due to use of pellet guns by the brutal Indian forces in the held valley.”

She said children were unable to go to schools owing to curfew and lockdown in Occupied Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that protection of children was their responsibility, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said better training of child girl was of vital importance for a healthy society. Mazari emphasized the need for creating awareness against violence on children.

Earlier in the day, International Day of the Girl Child was observed across the globe to create awareness and to recognize the rights of women and girls across the globe.

Since 2012, 11 October has been marked as the International Day of the Girl. The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

