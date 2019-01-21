Mazari underscores need for restructuring in Sindh, Punjab police  

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for restructuring in Sindh and Punjab police, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of politicizing police.

Addressing a National Assembly session, Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was facing the consequences of wrongdoing of previous governments. She asked that why PML-N government had not provided justice to the affectees of Model Town massacre and raised questions over the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter.

Mazari said that time has come to end the decades of tolerance for killing through encounters. She said that cops involved in Sahiwal shootout should be given exemplary punishment. The minister clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not appreciated the counter terrorism department.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had promised reforms in Punjab police after the Sahiwal incident and said anyone found guilty will be given an “exemplary punishment.”

In a tweet, earlier this morning, the incumbent premier said the grief and anger of the people of Pakistan over the Sahiwal incident was understandable & justified.

“I assure the nation that when I return from Qatar not only will the guilty be given exemplary punishment, but I will review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it,” he added.

