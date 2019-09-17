Govt decides to remove head of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

KARACHI: The provincial government has decided to remove the Managing Director (MD) of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) over poor performance, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his displeasure over the worst performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for carrying out cleanliness activities in Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

The provincial authorities have decided to remove MD of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Dr. A. D. Sajnani from his position.

The chief minister also gave the approval to terminate Sajnani from the top position over failing to handle issues relating to garbage and administration of the department.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed provincial Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) on May 2 to improve performance and ordered to activate its complaint cell.

Presiding over a meeting of SWMA in Karachi, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the authority to improve garbage lifting work in the areas assigned to it.

He expressed displeasure over the insanitary condition in Malir District and directed that cleanliness work in the holy month of Ramzan would further be improved in all areas of Karachi.

Earlier on August 20, it emerged that a Chinese company had faced failure in keeping Karachi clean after winning a contract from the provincial government of Sindh.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) had issued a notice to the Chinese company over failure in removing garbage from Malir and West districts of the metropolis.

The notice was issued to the company for violation of the agreement inked with the SSWMB.

According to the notice the Chinese company has failed to implement the agreement signed with the competent authority.

The company was earlier issued various notices and now the agreement with the Chinese contractor will be cancelled, officials said.

