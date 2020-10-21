WATCH: Scientists create meat-flavoured ice-cream

Making fusion dishes from totally different food types has become a new trend as ice cream has also fallen prey to such fusion.

In a first, scientists have prepared a meat-flavoured ice-cream at the Minsk Institute for Meat and Dairy.

The institute has also released a video of the finished product. Called the ‘Ice Meat’, it is served out of an ice-cream machine and has a sludge-like consistency.

“The meat ice cream is a refreshing original healthy product that is perfect for a light snack,” said Irina Kaltovich, a senior researcher at the Institute’s Meat Product Department.

She added that the advantage of the meat ice cream is the absence of sugar in its composition. While it’s not clear if the ice cream tastes like real meat, only one person gives it a try in the video.

Grigory Pinchuk, chief specialist of technologies for dairy production, tasted the ice-cream from a small spoon and didn’t seem too thrilled by the experience, Times Now News reported.

He said the flavour can be improved for a more refined taste. However, he said Ice meat ‘has the right to exist’.

According to reports, the frozen dessert was prepared for the first time at the Belago 2020 exhibition in September.

