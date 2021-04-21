Meat sellers move SHC for rising mutton, beef prices

KARACHI: The Meat Merchant Association on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking an increase in the rates of beef and mutton during the month of Ramazan.

In a petition, the president of the association, Nadeem Qureshi states that they can’t sell meat at old rates, suggesting that the price of veal meat be pushed up to Rs600 per kilogramme while that of mutton to Rs1,100/kg.

He said that the district administration is imposing heavy fines on meat sellers. Sometimes, they are arrested and sometimes, meat is seized, the petitioner added.

He pleaded with the court to direct the Karachi Commissioner to fix new rates of all types of meat and restrain the district administration from conducting raids on their businesses and arresting shopkeepers.

Addressing a new conference earlier, the general secretary of the association said meat sellers were being forced to sell beef, mutton and other types of meat on prices that were fixed six years back.

“Raids are being conducted on their businesses, shopkeepers are being arrested and heavy fines are being imposed. If this practice continues, they would stop selling meat,” he threatened.

