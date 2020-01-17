Firdous taps France to impart media expertise in Pakistani aspirants

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has sought French collaboration and assistance in imparting training and capacity building of media persons in Pakistan.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of France, Marc Barety, in Islamabad today (Friday), she said Pakistan has a vibrant media landscape with over 1000 print publications and more than a hundred TV channels besides fast developing social media.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan highly values its relations with France which are based on shared values of democracy, pluralism and respect for human rights.

On this occasion, the Ambassador evinced keen interest in the idea of training and media exchanges and offered AFP’s technical support and training facilities to its counterpart in Pakistan.

Earlier on January 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the government’s media strategy committee at PM House.

PM Imran Khan postponed the meeting for price control measures today and summoned a meeting of the media strategy committee after the political developments in the country.

A meeting of the federal government’s media strategy committee summoned by the premier was attended by Shafqat Mahmood, Babar Awan, Shahbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, Moeed Yusuf, Senator Faisal Javed, Shahzad Akbar and others.

