ISLAMABAD: Journalist and media communities across Pakistan have unanimously rejected the Media Development Authority Ordinance (MDAO) in a joint meeting held Tuesday amongst editors, journalists and media organizations while they mull over collective measures to oppose its promulgation, ARY News reported.

The media development authority is a draconian measure and is against the Constitution of Paksitan, they collectively agreed. This is in a bid to impose censorship on media and to curb freedom of speech enshrined in the constitution.

A notification rolled out following the huddle said the government wants to take hold of entire media and journalism under the rubric of this proposed ordinance and authority.

This bears resemblance to an ordinance issued in dictator Ayub Khan’s times namely Press and Publication Ordinance (PPO), the notification said, adding that its purpose is to limit media reportage and control it.

Such an ordinance is not acceptible in a democracy and it will be opposed on every possible front, it said.

The communities and unions to join the session today were: APNS, PBA, CPNE, PFUJ, Burna, PFUJ-Dastoor and EMEND.

