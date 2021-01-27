‘Media workers to be included in govt’s low-cost housing scheme’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, announced on Wednesday that media workers of Punjab will be included in the government’s low-cost housing scheme project, ARY News reported.

She made this announcement while addressing a ceremony held in Lahore.

The special assistant said that the provincial government was giving special focus on the construction of low-cost houses beside constructing high-rise buildings in Lahore.

“Constructing high-rise buildings in Lahore is the topmost priority of Punjab government,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, under this scheme, the houses will be handed over to the deserving persons on easy conditions and reasonable rates.

The construction of the house is currently underway in different cities under the supervision of the federal government under Micro Housing Loan.

The prime minister’s low-cost housing scheme received an overwhelming response from the masses of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad back in 2019.

