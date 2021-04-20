Mediated between Govt and TLP for talks, says Hamid Raza

LAHORE: Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council(SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that he mediated between the government’s committee and the TLP for dialogue and reaching to an agreement, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government and the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have agreed to bring a resolution in the National Assembly, Hamid Raza said while talking to media.

“The two sides agreed for release of all those arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 16,” the chairman SIC said.

“Facts about the people nominated in FIRs will be scrutinized and people booked in cases will legally get bails from courts,” Hamid Raza further said.

“Saad Rizvi said that he won’t get release from jail under a deal. I have been legally arrested and will fight my case legally,” SIC chairman further said.

“He will get legal assistance of his lawyers to get his release on bail,” Hamid Raza said.

“According to reports Saad Rizvi has also been arrested under the MPO-16,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that a delegation of Ulema led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Monday called on the TLP chief Saad Rizvi at the Kot Lakhpat Jail and urged him to call off the protests that are damaging to Pakistan only.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday announced that the talks between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained successful.

In his video statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly today seeking the expulsion of French envoy and withdrawal of cases against the members of the banned TLP.

