Gulf mediation mission: PM Imran to embark on visit to Tehran today

ISLAMABAD: As part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his second official visit to Tehran on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the Foreign Office, during the day-long visit, PM Imran will have meetings with the Iranian leadership, including supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Hassan Rouhani.

The FO spokesperson said that besides issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed in the meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2019.

Read More: Schedule prepared for PM Imran’s visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran

Earlier in the day, the schedule for the upcoming visits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and Iran had been prepared where he will hold important meetings with the Saudi crown prince and Iranian President.

Sources said that PM Khan was making efforts to defuse tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Comments

comments