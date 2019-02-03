LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to Services Hospital Lahore after deterioration of his health, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A six-member medical board will examine Sharif and conduct his blood and sugar tests as well as electrocardiography (ECG).

The board will decide today whether to keep Sharif in the hospital or release him. Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday amid tight security.

Sharif has been hospitalised on the recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar approved a request for shifting the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to the hospital.

A notification elucidating the CM’s orders was issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The decision was taken keeping in view the health condition of Nawaz Sharif. According to his medical report, Nawaz Sharif is facing serious health issues and he requires necessary treatment at the hospital.

The medical board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif’s family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

