Medical board conducts physiotherapy of Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: A medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) conducted physiotherapy of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in the Ministers’ Enclave.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been suffering from severe backache lately. His report of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), conducted last week, pointed out complications in Shehbaz’s spinal disks.

Last week, Shehbaz also excused himself from chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) owing to severe backache.

The doctors had strictly advised complete bed rest to the PML-N leader.

Shehbaz is currently under detention as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him last year, on Oct 6, in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case and imprisoned him in Lahore.

It is pertinent to note here that the bureau declares the residence of Sharif in the Ministers’ Enclave as sub-jail, whenever his production order is issued by the Speaker of the National Assembly to attend the Lower House session.

Comments

comments