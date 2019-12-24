Medical board formed for Ahsan Iqbal’s check-up

ISLAMABAD: A three-member medical board headed by Dr Asif has been constituted to examine the health condition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The hospital sources said that the newly-constituted medical board will comprise Polyclinic hospital specialists from surgery, heart and medicine. The other two members include Dr Hamid Iqbal and Dr Imtiaz.

Sources added that the initial medical examination of the former interior minister was completed and he has been declared fit by the medical board.

The experts’ team conducted blood pressure, sugar tests of Ahsan Iqbal.

Read: NAB requests formation of the medical board for Ahsan Iqbal

The PML-N’s former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal had been taken into custody by the anti-corruption watchdog on Monday (yesterday) in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

The PML-N stalwart was produced before an accountability court today where he will face the trial of corruption charges against him in Narowal Sports City case.

NAB sources told ARY News that the politician is facing charges of misusing powers as he had illegally increased the construction cost of the sports city project from Rs300 million to Rs1000 million in accordance with the records scrutinised by NAB.

It is revealed that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had not been contacted for getting formal permission before hiking the cost.

The project was handed over to the province in 2012 under the 18th Constitutional Amendment and Rs2000 million funds were released over recommendations of Iqbal but the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination had not issued any directions regarding the project.

Sources added that the accused politician had intervened into a provincial project by misusing his authorities, whereas, the construction cost was increased up to Rs3 billion after reviewing PC-1.

