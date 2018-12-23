Medical board formed for Saad Rafique’s check-up

LAHORE: A two-member medical board has been formed to examine Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is in NAB custody in the Paragon housing scam.

The medical board has been formed on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Neuro-physician Dr Riaz Mehmood has been appointed the head of the medical board which also comprises medical officer Dr Rao Najeeb.

On Dec 23, an anti-terrorism court extended physical remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for 15 days until January 5.

The NAB produced the Khawaja brothers before the court as their physical remand expired in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested the duo after the Lahore High Court dismissed their bail pleas on December 11.

Comments

comments