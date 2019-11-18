KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday formed a 10-member medical board to treat five-year-old Husnain Bughio, who was severely injured on November 15 after dogs mutilated his face in Larkana, a district of the Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The incident caused uproar after one of the biggest hospitals in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH), refused treatment to the child and doctors asked the parents to shift him to Karachi, the provincial capital and an area around 450 kilometres far from the district.

The boy is recently undergoing medical treatment at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi and on Monday, the provincial authorities formed a medical board led by NICH Chairman Dr Jamshed Akhter to treat him. The board will also comprise doctors from different hospitals of the city.

A child surgeon Dr Anwar, who is part of the team, said that the medical board was mulling over options for carrying out the boy’s surgery. “There is an improvement in the child’s health condition and the final decision of surgery will be taken after a complete examination,” he said.

Read More: Another child wounded of stray dog bite in Sindh

The surgeon hoped that the child will soon return to his normal life after successful surgeries.

On November 15, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Siddique announced to provide free medical assistance of Husnain Bughio.

Aftab Siddique said that he will bear all medical expenses to the victim child who was severely wounded by stray dogs in Larkana city.

He strongly criticised Sindh government, saying that the people of the province are now dying of dog bites after facing severe difficulties to get proper nutrients and healthcare facilities against different diseases.

Comments

comments