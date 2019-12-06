New medical board formed to oversee Zardari’s health concerns

ISLAMABAD: A new medical board is formed to oversee health condition of imprisoned Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari citing court orders, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital to to constitute a new medical board to examine ailing former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently he is in the PIMS hospital due to his health issues.

The hospital on Friday formed a restructured medical board that would comprise of a neurosurgeon, neurologist, heart specialist and experts from medicine and other concerned fields.

The head of the medical team, Professor Shajee Siddiqui remained unchanged while two doctors Dr Mazhar Badshah and Dr Nazir Bhatti were included in the board.

Dr Naeem Malik and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri would also remain part of the medical board treating the former president of the country.

The personal physician of Asif Ali Zardari was, however, not included in the medical board. Sources said that the medical board would consult with the PPPP leader’s personal physician if required. “The board will also discuss the test reports of Asif Zardari with the personal physician,” they added.

On December 03, former president Asif Ali Zardari filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal government and others have been made respondent in the plea filed by the PPP co-chairman in the IHC. “The PPP co-chairman is not well, he is battling many diseases simultaneously “, the plea reads.

The ailing former president needs 24-hour medical care, stated in the plea and the court was pleaded to grant the former president bail on medical grounds.

