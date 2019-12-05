Why medical boards for specific prisoners when all are equal: IHC poses question

ISLAMABAD: “When all prisoners have equal rights, why medical boards constituted for specific inmates”, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked during hearing a petition of a death-row prisoner seeking court directives for the government to ensure proper treatment to his poor eyesight, ARY News reported.

The chief justice expressed resentment over the plight of the prisoners in Adiala Jail.

A death-row convict, Khadim Hussain had wrote a letter to IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who had converted it into a constitutional petition and sought a reply in this regard from the authorities concerned.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah represented the federal government in the court hearing.

The bench summoned reply from the Secretaries of federal Health and Human Rights ministries over the matter.

“Every responsible person is unaware of the situation,” Justice Athar Minallah expressing his disappointment said.

“Did you ever imprisoned in jail,” the chief justice asked the DAG in a light-hearted interchange. “I visited jail for a trial but not getting imprisoned,” the DAG replied. “I remained in jail,” the justice said.

DAG Tayyab Shah said that the government officials could hardly appear in IHC on Saturday, when the court adjourned hearing for that day. “One have to appear on the off day over violation of human rights,” the chief justice said.

“I think you are talking about your person, you could not appear in court on Saturday,” the chief justice said in a lighter tone bringing smiles in the courtroom audience.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned further hearing till Friday on insistence of the deputy attorney general.

In earlier hearing, Justice Minallah ordered the federal government to submit a report on the prisoners in jails of all provinces.

The IHC ordered the government to extend best medical facilities to jail inmates.

The court had also formed a commission headed by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, to inquire into human rights violations in jails.

