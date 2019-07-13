Medical Career Fair held in London

LONDON: A Medical Career Fair was held in London to give an opportunity to parents and children from the British-Pakistani community to learn about medicine as a career from medical students and doctors working in the NHS.

The Pakistan High Commission, London, organised the event in collaboration with the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE) on its premises, according to a press release.

The free of charge event was meant for British-Pakistanis to get guidance about higher education, particularly studying medicine in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The event was envisaged following a meeting between High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and senior officials of the APPNE held recently in London.

Speaking on the occasion of the jointly conceived initiative, the High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of APPNE for their significant contribution in the projection of the positive image of Pakistan in the UK.

The initiative would not only provide direction to the younger generation of Pakistani diaspora but also serve the long term interest of medical fraternity of the UK, he underlined, adding that the event was aimed at raising awareness about medicine as a career and the opportunities available for future doctors.

He expressed intention to hold similar events in Bradford, Manchester, and Birmingham. Nearly 40 medical & surgical consultants, dentists, senior medical trainees and medical students who are APPNE members working in the NHS from all over the UK were present to guide the students and their parents.

