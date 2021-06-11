RAWALPINDI: Medical Corps of Pakistan Army performed 200 cochlear implant surgeries, helping the children born with hearing disability, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sharing the details, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a special ceremony was held at Army Medical College Rawalpindi to mark the completion of 200 cochlear implants. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General of Pakistan Army graced the occasion as chief guest.

“The first successful cochlear implant was carried out in 2017,” the army’s media wing said adding that on the direction of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa the facility was further extended to children born with hearing disability.

Speaking at occasion Lieutenant General Nigar Johar commended all ranks of the Army Medical Corps for their meritorious service during peace and war.

“Completion of 200 cochlear implants is indeed remarkable achievement indicative of innovativeness and commitment of Army Medical Corps to public health and well being.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the role of the Army Medical Corps has been lauded by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for saving valuable lives in the war against terrorism.

Speaking during an interaction with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps at Army Medical Center in Abbottabad, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appreciated the contributions and services of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

Comments

comments