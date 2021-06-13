Punjab govt to bear medical expenses of Lahore acid attack victim

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced that the provincial government will bear complete treatment expenditures of the woman who had been attacked with acid few days back in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the woman and vowed to bring the culprits involved in the acid attack to the justice. He maintained that the suspects deserve an exemplary punishment.

Read More: Lahore woman attacked with acid for refusing marriage proposal

Earlier on June 8, a woman had received 60 percent burn wounds in Lahore after a man threw acid at her for daring to reject his marriage proposal.

According to details, the incident had taken place in Lahore’s Johar Town where a woman named Maryam was attacked with acid by a suspect after she refused to marry him.

As a result, the woman’s face, neck and hands had been severely burned. She had been receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

In her statement recorded to police, the woman had said the suspect had wanted to “forcefully marry” her and when she refused the woman said the man had thrown acid on her with the intention to kill her.

