Best medical facilities being provided to injured in plane crash: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The e spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that best medical facilities were being provided to the injured in PIA plane crash, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government will leave no stone unturned for providing complete treatment to the injured.

He maintained DNA tests of the bodies were being conducted at the forensic laboratory of the University of Karachi in order to have a conclusive identification.

The spokesperson said that the Sindh government stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that several people had been injured on the ground when a PIA plane had crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Earlier on May 24, Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced that one of the two survivors of the unfortunate PIA PK-8303 flight crash, Muhammad Zubair had been discharged from the hospital.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Wahab had said that the patient was admitted to the Civil Hospital Burns Unit on May 22, the day of the crash and after spending two days at the healthcare facility had been allowed to return home.

