KARACHI: The bones and skulls recovered from Defence area the other day turned out to be from medical college lab as South police sent them for investigation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the medical board constituted to probe the bones and skulls, the police found out that they belonged to a medical college and had scribbling and marks from markers and pencils suggesting they were used for studying.

The medical board was constituted by the police after a mysterious finding of bones and skulls that were dumped under the garbage heap in Defence on Sunday. The medical report concluded that the three skulls and bones had marks all across them which suggest they’ve been studied over.

The police too had shared the same suspicion in initial comprehension of the recovery. According to initial investigations, the human bones appear to have been used in doctors’ practice, said police.

Authorities said the human remains would be examined and the report was expected to be received today.

Several human bones and three skulls, covered in a piece of cloth, were found in Karachi’s Defence area on Sunday, the police said that human organs look many years old.

Police officials added the recovered body parts have been shifted to the hospital for the purpose of completing legal formalities.

