Medical staff must be provided protective equipment to fight COVID-19: Mehwish Hayat

Pakistan’s prominent actress Mehwish Hayat raised voice for immediate measures to provide protective equipment to the medical staff working day and night to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The star actress urged in her video message on Twitter, “Front line medical staff have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly.”

“It seems the ultra-modern healthcare equipment and facilities have failed to contain the virus and they are now preparing for thousands of more deaths.”

Hayat also highlighted the major imbalance between available medical resources and the population of the country.

Front line medical staff have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly. We need to give what we can to PM’s Relief Fund. Also this is not a holiday-we have to stay at home to save lives.Together we will win this battle! IA pic.twitter.com/IqhhcqK3CW — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 31, 2020

She expressed sorrow over the lack of availability of protective equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff working on the front line to fight the pandemic. Hayat demanded the government and the relevant authorities to provide the necessary equipment to the medics at earliest.

She also appealed nationals and her fans for donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund . Mehwish Hayat also asked people to stay inside as it is not a holiday but a life-saving technique to self-isolate. She aimed that the country will definitely win the battle against the pandemic by working together.

It is pertinent to mention here that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped above 1,900, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan till Tuesday. The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed 26 deaths from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

COVID-19 has affected 823,200 people around the world and claimed 40,633 lives so far while 174,333 patients recovered from the virus.

