Pakistan receives new shipment of medical supplies from China

ISLAMABAD: A special aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying more medical supplies from China reached Islamabad on Monday.

The protective goods include 15 x-ray machines, 119 ventilators, 200 thermal guns, and other material.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and Chairman DRMF Nadeem Ahmed received the equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA said more equipment will also arrive from China to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He said today Pakistan’s coronavirus testing capacity has reached to 30 to 40 thousands per day.

Earlier on Saturday, China had sent another consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help Islamabad fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the supplies arrived in Pakistan include face masks, testing kits, ventilators, and protective clothes.

Moreover, a team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the Chinese team was led by Major General Huang and it reached Pakistan in two special flights.

Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee welcomed the Chinese team on its arrival.

