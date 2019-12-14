Medical team reaches Bilawal House to examine Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI: A medical team on Saturday reached Bilawal House Karachi to physical examine former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Sources said, Asif Ali Zardari will be shifted to Ziauddin Hospital, situated in Karachi’s area of Clifton after his check-up by the medical team.

All out arrangements have been made at the hospital, while strict security measures are in place to deter any untoward incident. Entry of common people will be banned at the fourth floor, where the former president will be kept.

Meanwhile, the spokespersons of the Bilawal House refrained from commenting anything on the current health situation of the former president.

Asif Ali Zardari who is out on bail on medical grounds reached back in Sindh on Friday, yesterday, via the airplane.

Read more: Bilawal thanks judges for granting bail to Asif Ali Zardari

According to details the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) left for Karachi on a special airplane designated specifically for the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

Zardari was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds.

He was shifted to Zardari House Thursday evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders.

