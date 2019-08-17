Prices of medical tests hiked in Punjab hospitals

LAHORE: The government-owned hospitals have increased fees of medical tests up to 200 per cent after the formal approval of the Punjab authorities, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The provincial government has decided to hike fees of medical examination tests besides setting up Rs50 fee slip for the people arriving at dental out-patient department (OPD), whereas, the facility of free medical tests will be given to patients in emergency conditions.

Following the latest decision, the new prices of CT scan test is Rs2500 from Rs1000, Rs200 for blood which was previously been charged up to Rs100, LFT rates will be Rs300 from Rs50, Rs100 from Rs60 for ECG, Rs150 from Rs50 for ultrasound, Rs900 from Rs200 for thyroid test.

Moreover, the parking fees will also be charged up to Rs20 for cars and Rs10 for motorbikes within the premises of the government hospitals across Punjab.

Read More: Punjab hospitals to provide free medicine to emergency patients: Yasmeen Rashid

Earlier on April 4, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had excused provision of free drugs to all patients and said that the facility would be provided to the persons receiving treatment at emergency centres and hospitals, ARY News reported.

In her latest statement, Dr Yasmin Rashid clarified that the facility could not be extended to all patients of Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) if the provincial government spends its overall budget on free medicines.

She said that the government has a responsibility to provide free medicines to the patients under treatment in state-owned hospitals. Rashid added that patients admitted in the labour room and emergency centres would be given the facility.

