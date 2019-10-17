Medical tower to be established at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced to establish a state of the art medical tower at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said this while presiding over a high level meeting in connections with progress on the programme for improving healthcare facilities at the public sector hospitals across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said that Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will also be established in the medical tower. The cardiology unit will have 200-beds capacity, he added.

The chief minister said that the new building of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 billion. He said that Jinnah Hospital pharmacy will also be expanded.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed to accelerate the pace of work for improving the facilities in emergency of Mayo Hospital.

