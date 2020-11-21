Medics urge politicians to cancel rallies amid COVID-19 second wave

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, senior doctors on Saturday appealed to the politicians to cancel their rallies and public meetings in the larger interest of the people, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Doctor Javed Akram asked the politicians to take COVID-19 seriously, adding that the Coronavirus situation can get out of control if people did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the second wave of the COVID-19 could be more dangerous which would badly affect the people if they did not follow the SOPs.

Dr Akram said that taking precautions is the only solution to prevent the coronavirus as its vaccine could not be developed thus far.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the number of COVDI-19 was increasing across the country. She said that this was largely due to people not following the recommended SOPs.

Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said protecting the health of the masses was the incumbent government’s priority.

Shibli Faraz in a tweet had said coronavirus was an international phenomenon and not a product of any mind.

He had said the opposition parties should show responsibility as the court had also issued its ruling. He had said the opposition leaders and organizers of the public gatherings would be responsible in case of any human loss.

