Reema ‘may have’ tried to poison me: Meera

Pakistani actor Meera who is often in the spotlight due to scandals surrounding her life, shocked the audiences as she hinted that veteran actor Reema may have tried to poison her.

She said this in response to a question put in front of her by senior anchorperson Wasim Badami on ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Badami, referring to an allegation by Reema made last month that a fellow actor had tried to poison her, had asked Meera if she knew who would do such a thing to Reema.

Meera, in a very candid tone responded by saying “Unhon ne mujhay zeher dene ki koshish ki hogi” (she may have tried to poison me), to the shock of the host and the audience.

When Mr Badami reconfirmed if she was talking about Reema, she, instead of saying anything, gestured to confirm she meant what she had just said.

When the host asked her to define her fellow actors in one-word, she called Resham ‘a good friend’, but for Reema, she said that she didn’t have the attitude which was expected of a senior actor.

