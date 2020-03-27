Web Analytics
Meera hits the streets around White House amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan’s film star Meera was spotted on the streets around White House in Washington amid the coronavius scare.

The Baaji star hit the streets in the United States for a jog. She took to social media to claim that she is practising social distancing by opting to go for on a walk alone.

Meera went onto say that health is wealth and urged her fans to practice social distancing as well for the sake of their loved ones.

Later, she posted a public service message advising people to wash their hands, stay at home and follow government’s order to contain the virus.

Earlier, the actress was spotted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York taking safety precautions such as wearing a mask and gloves before she got on a plane to head to Atlanta.

