Meera is working on her autobiography

Film star Meera has recently revealed that she is writing a book.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared an iconic photograph in 2003 in which she can be seen standing next Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar, Shatrugun Sinha and Pankaj Udhas.

She said that the photo was taken in Bombay during a trip.

The Baaji star stumbled upon the photo while through her photo archives as she is working on the first few chapters of her book.

Meera shared with her fans that she was currently writing the first three chapters of her book and has been enjoying the writing process so far. She said after reading the book, people will understand “who I am and why I am”.

