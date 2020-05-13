Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Meera returns to Pakistan safely

Meera, Pakistan

Pakistani film and television actress Meera, who was stranded in New York, has finally returned to Pakistan.

She is currently quarantining in a hotel in Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaji actress posted a video message thanking Pakistan government for ensuring her safe return.

“Thanks to Allah, I am back in Pakistan. A big shout out to Pakistan Embassy Washington and New York Consulate. You guys are amazing. You work so hard to help our fellow Pakistanis overseas. Proud of you and praying for you! Stay blessed Pakistan!” she wrote.

Meera earlier sent out a plea from the centre of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

She shared she had been stranded in New York for weeks. She travelled to the US in March for some shows and a film’s shoot.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Johnny Depp accuses British tabloids of hacking his phone

Lifestyle

Instagram introduces new features to fight online bullying

Lifestyle

James Cameron says ‘Avatar 2’ might be ready for release by December 2021

Lifestyle

Broadway to stay closed until at least September


ARY NEWS URDU