Meera returns to Pakistan safely

Pakistani film and television actress Meera, who was stranded in New York, has finally returned to Pakistan.

She is currently quarantining in a hotel in Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaji actress posted a video message thanking Pakistan government for ensuring her safe return.

“Thanks to Allah, I am back in Pakistan. A big shout out to Pakistan Embassy Washington and New York Consulate. You guys are amazing. You work so hard to help our fellow Pakistanis overseas. Proud of you and praying for you! Stay blessed Pakistan!” she wrote.

Meera earlier sent out a plea from the centre of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

She shared she had been stranded in New York for weeks. She travelled to the US in March for some shows and a film’s shoot.

