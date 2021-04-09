Pakistani actor Meera has rubbished rumors that she has been admitted to a hospital in the US due to deteriorating mental health, clarifying that she is indeed depressed due to non-availability of work.

Talking to a local news outlet, Meera strictly objected to the news reports and clarified that she has not been admitted to a mental asylum but is, in fact, currently her inlaws in New York. She termed the rumors “unfounded.”

“My mother’s video message was based on a misunderstanding,” said the 43-year-old actor.

Meera also shared that she is not being given work in the entertainment industry despite her last film Baaji being a super-hit, which has made her depressed. She categorically alleged that there are conspiracies working against her in the industry.

“I am severely depressed and will be returning to Pakistan in some days,” she confirmed.

She also relayed that she had traveled from Dubai to New York on Mar. 27, and had received the COVID vaccine at a Brooklyn hospital in New York.

Reports of Meera’s deteriorating mental illness and her subsequent admittance to asylum were earlier strictly refuted by actor Imran Abbas, who took to Facebook to rubbish the rumors.

“Kindly don’t sensationalize the story and make fun of her (Meera). Calling someone mentally unstable is not a bloody joke,” wrote Imran.

He went on to add, “A person loses his/her credibility in society and moreover it can actually push her to be a mental wreck and make her take any extreme action. It can really harm her career and affect her adversely in so many different ways.”

