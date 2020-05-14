Meera tests negative for COVID-19 after return from New York

Web Analytics
Film star Meera has tested negative for the coronavirus following her return from hard-hit New York, United States.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaji actor shared a video with foreign exchange students from a local hotel in Lahore where she was quarantined after her return to Pakistan for two days.

Alhumduliallah we r all safe

The actress’ COVID-19 test taken at the hotel has now come out negative. She landed in Lahore via a special flight from Washington D.C earlier on Tuesday.

Meera was stranded in New York for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. She pleaded to the Pakistan government last month to make arrangements for her safe return. She travelled to the US in March for some shows and a film’s shoot.

She had also appealed to everyone to take part in a mass prayer with her on May 17 to fight the coronavirus.

