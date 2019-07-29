Meet Spider Man’s Pakistani friend, Zoha Rahman

LONDON: Zoha Rahman, a young Pakistani girl moved to London 6 years ago to study law but halfway through her masters changed the career and ended up in Hollywood movie as an actress, her true passion.

She is the first-ever hijabi character appeared in Marvel’s blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far from Home. ARY News interviewed Zoha Rahman to talk about her journey and her role as Peter Parker’s Muslim friend.

“My role in the film was Spider-Man’s friend who did not know that Peter Parker in Spider-Man, we go on a European school trip and just have fun,” Zoha Rahman who hails from Jhelum told ARY News. “I migrated to the united kingdom in 2012 and wanted to become a barrister but I always had a passion for modelling and acting.”

Talking about her experience in Hollywood movie working with big stars she said “Being a Pakistani and Hijab wearing girl I never felt alienated or different from them during the shooting, they all were friendly and very professional.”

She has full support and encouragement from her family “Now everyone is very excited and supportive but in the beginning I had some difficulties convincing them, when I go to my mother’s home I see my mother holding the magazines with my photos and showing them to visitors.”

Pakistan film industry is growing rapidly, Speaking to this scribe, Pakistani rising actress said, “Pakistani movies are on Cinemas, Netflix and everywhere, If I get chance I would love to work in Pakistan Film Industry.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home was released on 2nd of July in the United States.

