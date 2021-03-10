TikTok may have created numerous stars out of ordinary people, but the latest TikTok sensations, twin brothers Ali and Shan Butt, have something more than just TikTok going for them.

Ali and Shan, who have been making waves on TikTok for their unique content highlighting the experience of being identical twins, sat down for a short chat at ARY News’ Bakhabar Sawera and opened up about their TikTok journey.

Collectively boasting about 736k followers on TikTok, the duo shared that the response to their content has been great. “Since we are identical twins, many people like that and we’re getting a lot of shares and likes. We got really popular within days,” said Shan.

When asked whether they had been approached for any TV acting gigs, as are many TikTok stars, Shan said, “Not yet.” Ali then chimed in that they will “look forward” if they were offered anything.

Graduates of the University of Central Punjab, the brothers also opened up about their social media plans. “We have our own business and are very happy with it… We started TikTok only as a part-time thing, but if something were to come of it, we would look to it,” shared Shan.

What does their family think of their TikTok career so far? According to Shan, their mother doesn’t really mind it since she is aware that their content is ‘positive’, and so is the response.

“There are all kinds of content going around on TikTok but we are just providing our own point of view as twins, so it isn’t a problem,” they clarified.

