Meet the woman behind Pakistan’s iconic voice overs

Most of us our acquainted with this known voice which we hear on phone when we can’t connect with a dialed number. Guess who is the face behind it, voice over artist Farheen Malick.

If you thought it is a computer generated voice, you’re mistaken. The next time you hear the recording apka matlooba number band hai bara’ay mehrbani kuch dair bad call keyjiyay’ [the number you have called is powered off, please try again later], you now know who it is.

Farheen revealed in an interview with Sar-e-Aam’s host Iqrar-ul-Hassan that people and family members do not believe her when she tells them it’s her voice.

’’آپ کا مطلوبہ نمبر اس وقت مصروف ہے‘‘ یہ آواز کس کی ہے؟ ملیے اس شخصیت سے پراگرام سرعام میں۔مزید ویڈیوز: http://bit.ly/2Z8FsZ5#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The voice over artist said she loves her voice. She recalled “I once went to a bank and the voice recording being played there was mine. When I told the bank staff it’s my voice, they didn’t believe me”.

Talking about her favourite work as a voice-over artist, she said she really likes the welcome notes voiced by her for different companies.

She also has the honour of voicing for a navigation application designed specifically for Pakistan. Apart from that, she is also the voice behind drama teasers, PTCL and PIA’s phone recordings

She is mindful of the pauses and other technicalities while doing voice overs to produce better ones.

Comments

comments