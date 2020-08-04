Meeting between CM Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi postponed

LAHORE: A meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been postponed at the 11th hour on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the meeting was scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening was postponed due to the unidentified reasons.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the current political situation in the province. The sources said that the two leaders likely to meet tomorrow during which Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will convey his party’s concerns to the chief minister.

Earlier on June 22, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where they had exchanged views on the budget session, political situation of the province and the progress of public welfare projects.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had also discussed the government’s steps to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The Speaker PA had congratulated CM Buzdar over presenting a relief budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Buzdar had also praised the efforts of the Pervaiz Elahi for successfully conducting the budget session.

Both leaders had expressed satisfaction over the working relationship between the coalition political parties.

