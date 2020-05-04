Meeting to review measures to establish South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday summoned an important meeting to review the measures needed to establish South Punjab secretariat, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting would mull over the delimitation of the South Punjab constituencies and other financial issues pertaining to it.

The government has already approved separate slots of additional chief secretary and additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) for the South Punjab province.

On 14 March, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday that the process to envisage South Punjab and materialize it into a reality should now be completed and everyone should support the idea.

FM Qureshi said that the incumbent government does not seek any credit for fulfilling an ardent demand of the residents living on south belt.

The foreign minister said that those trying to oppose the idea should focus on the positives of this creation rather than projecting and highlighting the few negatives that exist.

Read More: Govt to table bill in NA for creation of South Punjab province: FM Qureshi

The foreign minister said that the government wants to move forward and implement what it had promised before coming into power and asks for no glory in return, the governments only focus is ensuring the best living standards possible for its people.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that the government has remained in support of the south Punjab province and will continue to support it although some in the opposition want to use the prospect as leverage to score political points.

Comments

comments