ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Co-accused in the mega money laundering case alongside the former President of the country Asif Ali Zardari set free by Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Muhammad Bashir presiding over the ongoing Fake Bank Accounts and Mega Money Laundering Case ordered the release of the accused Adnan Javed from jail.

ARY News acquired a written copy of the verdict which has been drafted by Judge Muhammad Bashir himself.

Adnan Javed’s release has been approved over submission of Rs 0.5 million worth of surety bonds.

Javed had been under Judicial remand in the Adiala Jail for the past 3 months.

The decree orders the accused to be released from the jail after needful procedures are fulfilled.

Javed’s lawyer submitted the surety bonds in the name of his client in the court during today’s proceedings.

The Money laundering case

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing an inquiry into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion money laundered through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam submitted its report in the Supreme Court. The report revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering.

