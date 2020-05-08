Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly residing in Hollywood star Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Los Angeles.

The couple and their one-year-old son Archie have been staying in the ultra-luxury Beverly Hills owned by the mega-rich actor and producer since their move to Los Angeles in March.

Earlier, they lived in a quiet location in Vancouver Island, off the coast of British Columbia in Canada.

Perry is best known for the portrayal of the feisty character Madea in the series of hit films.

The Sussex’s are believed to have met Perry through their mutual close friend Oprah Winfrey.

According to reports, Winfrey, godmother to Perry’s five-year-old son Aman, arranged for Harry and Meghan to move into the property, featuring eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Perry’s 22-acre property has its own security team.

