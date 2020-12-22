Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted on rare public outing in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to ring in their first Christmas in the US, and just before the holiday rolls in, the couple was spotted doing the rounds in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Dec. 20, reported E! News.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were papped in a rare outing in California, wrapped up in cosy winter attire as they seemingly ran errands around their neighbourhood. According to E! News, the two were also spotted entering a large building that houses multiple businesses.

Their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison was notably absent from their stroll.

Thankfully, the royal duo was seen following Covid protocols, with masks covering their faces.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family. Under the deal, whose value was not disclosed, the couple will produce films and series ranging from children’s shows to scripted content.

They are also all set to produce and host podcasts for Spotify’s streaming service. Their first podcast installment will be a holiday special featuring “stories of hope and compassion” to celebrate the new year.

