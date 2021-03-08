Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were secretly married before royal wedding

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey had many stunning revelations, there was one in particular that stood out for royal watchers.

The estranged Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they actually tied the knot three days before the televised royal spectacle that was their wedding; more than 29 million viewers tuned in to watch them get married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle!

Talking to Winfrey about the wedding, Markle revealed, “Three days before our wedding, we got married,” sharing that they opted for a private ceremony in an effort to “back down to basics.”

She also alluded that the royal family was not in on the couple’s plan.

“No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us’,” recalled the Duchess.

Meghan Markle also shared that the vows they have framed in their room “are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

At this, the Prince quipped to the tune of Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers’ 1980 hit Just the Two of Us: “Just the three of us.”

The revelation is just one of many from the interview: Meghan Markle also clarified rumors that she had made the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, cry. She also exposed the royal family’s reservations about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color before his birth.

Comments

comments