Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit social media?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have decided to distance themselves from social media, reported The Guardian.

According to sources, the couple, who stepped down as senior royals earlier in 2020, have become disillusioned by the hate they’ve received in recent years, especially since ‘Megxit’.

Since relocating to the US after their bombshell decision to sever ties with the British royal family, the two set up a non-profit organisation, Archewell, named after their son Archie; the NGO will reportedly not have any social media presence either.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also ‘very unlikely’ to return to social media in a personal capacity, reported The Sunday Times.

The royals, who boast more than 10 million followers on their official royal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, have not posted anything on the handle since March 2020.

The news comes as less of a surprise than ever after Markle shared her ordeal as the ‘most trolled person in the world’ on a podcast in Oct. 2020.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said, adding, “What was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big. You can’t think of what that feels like, because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

