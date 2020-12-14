Meghan Markle appeared for the first time in public after announcing her July miscarriage in an effort to honour ‘quiet heroes’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported People.

Markle, who shared that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year in a heartfelt article for the New York Times in November, made a surprise appearance on CNN Heroes special in a pre-taped message, lauding people for being compassionate in an unprecedented time.

“In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I’m inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them,” said the Duchess of Sussex.

She highlighted how the pandemic spelled catastrophe with people forced to question their future, however, not without a silver lining. “But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.”

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbors, and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry. We saw communities standing up and taking action,” she added.

“We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug — especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing.”

She went on to celebrate this spirit, saying, “Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar. These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met.”

“And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be okay.”

The 39-year-old mother of one had described her miscarriage as ‘carrying an almost unbearable grief’ in her November article.

Markle, her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, and their son Archie currently reside in California after formally stepping back from their duties as members of the royal family.

Comments

comments