Meghan Markle’s dad set to testify against her in legal battle with newspaper

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle could give evidence against his own daughter in a legal battle.

The estranged father of the royal is expected to become a key witness in a court case she filed against a newspaper, reported the Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday last year for breaching her privacy and misuse of personal data following the publication of excerpts of her August 2018 letter to her father.

Thomas, 75, has previously given access to an unseen exchange of messages with his daughter to lawyers. The messages were sent before the Sussexes wedding.

Some of these messages were mentioned in the newspaper’s defence papers filed at the High Court in London on Tuesday. Hence, chances are that Thomas could be called to testify against Meghan Markle as part of an ongoing court battle.

The newspaper argued there was a ‘huge and legitimate public interest’ in the Royal Family, including its ‘personal and family relationships’ which is why excerpts of the letter were published.

